'Thank you for the hospitality': LeBron James spotted at Kendrick Lamar concert during Vancouver visit

LeBron James caused a stir on social media over the weekend after being spotted in Vancouver enjoying local restaurants and the Kendrick Lamar concert.

The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar said on Twitter Monday it was his first trip to the city.

"Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend," he said. "(First) time in your beautiful, wonderful city."

Fans shared sightings of the professional basketball player, seeing him at restaurants like Reflections: the Garden Terrace patio at the Rosewood Georgia Hotel.

James was also seen at the Lamar concert Sunday night.

"Kendrick Lamar you're one of a kind my brother! Special show by a special person! Appreciate the love!" James wrote on Twitter.