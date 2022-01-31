Texting scam promises cash 'vaccine incentive' from B.C. government

British Columbians are being warned about fraudulent text messages promising a cash "vaccine incentive" from the provincial government.

The messages suggest people can receive an Interac transfer for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 – something never promised by B.C. officials.

The swindle was flagged on Twitter Monday by North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma, who shared a screenshot of a text containing a link to a phishing website.

"To be absolutely clear, this text message is a SCAM," Ma warned.

"The link brings you to a real-looking (but) VERY FAKE e-deposit page, where it steals your banking information."

Other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, have offered a variety of incentives to boost vaccination numbers during the pandemic, including vacation packages, scholarships and $100,000 prizes.

B.C. Premier John Horgan never ruled out those kinds of incentives, but said he was "confident" the province could reach its target vaccination rate without them. As of Friday, 89.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Since I know there are others who will be curious, here's a peek behind the link so you don't have to go exploring. Again, this is a *scam*. pic.twitter.com/URm9yBKCQH — Bowinn Ma (@BowinnMa) January 31, 2022

A recent study from the Boston University School of Medicine found cash prizes in several U.S. states had little impact on vaccination rates, despite generating significant media attention.