

Steve Hughes, CTV News Vancouver





Family, students and politicians gathered Friday at Terry Fox Secondary in Port Coquitlam to remind people of the upcoming Terry Fox Run.

“Terry’s dream was to find a cure so others would avoid what he went thru,” said B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth at the event. "He gave his life for that dream.”

Farnworth went to school with Terry and says British Columbians need to ensure his legacy is never forgotten.

Fred Fox, Terry's brother, said "he showed us that any of us can make a difference," adding that his brother never gave up.

It has been 39 years since Terry Fox set out from Halifax on the “Marathon of Hope,” running 5,000 kilometres. He he was forced to stop in Thunder Bay months later when his cancer returned. Today, there are more than 9,000 runs across Canada, which have raised more than $800 million for cancer research.

“The journey has been passed on to us,” said Premier John Horgan on Friday. "The task is now to grow the Marathon of Hope.”

Eighty-two cents of every dollar raised in the run go toward cancer research.

This year's Terry Fox Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15.