Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
The shirt, which is inspired by the thousands of letters Terry Fox received before and after his Marathon of Hope, went up for pre-sale on Feb. 19—an unprecedented move for the charity—and 28,000 of them have already been purchased.
The shirt coincides with the launch of the “#DearTerry” initiative, which asks people around the world to submit messages to the organization either online or by mail for the chance to be featured on a commemorative poster.
Reynolds shared his own “Dear Terry” message along with the launch of the shirt.
“I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person,” he said.
Wednesday is the 43rd anniversary of the beginning of Fox’s Marathon of Hope, and the day registration opens for the annual Terry Fox Run.
“Since the Marathon of Hope, it has been incredible to see how Terry has remained a source of inspiration for millions of Canadians and people around the world, many of whom have continued to send in messages sharing their own personal connection,” said Fred Fox, Terry’s brother, in a news release.
“Every dollar raised by those that join or support the Terry Fox Run will help fund cancer research. It fills our family with joy to see how Terry’s legacy continues to inspire future generations to participate and help realize his dream of a world without cancer.”
Those who register for the run on Wednesday will be entered in a draw to win one of the limited-edition shirts signed by Reynolds.
The shirt features Fox on the front over a series of handwritten “Dear Terry” and “Chez Terry” messages. On the back are real letters sent to him. One reads, "Run, Terry, run." Another says, "You are my greatest hero ever."
Since the very first Marathon of Hope, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $850 million in support of cancer research. The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run takes place on Sept. 17, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
opinion | Should you fight an eviction (and can it hurt your credit)?
Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.
Bank of Canada expected to hold key interest rate steady
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.
China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police help bylaw officers clear homeless encampment, some vow to return
On Tuesday morning, along the 600-block of Princess Avenue in downtown Victoria, bylaw officers – accompanied by Victoria police officers –moved to clear a homeless encampment.
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
'It's looking really nice': Floating spa arrives at Victoria Inner Harbour
A floating spa featuring hot tubs, cold pools and saunas, has arrived at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.
Calgary
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
Driver killed in St. Albert Trail, Campbell Road intersection crash
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Tuesday at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Toronto
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
-
Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark.
Montreal
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Winnipeg
-
Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win over Wild
The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.
-
City councillors debate snow clearing process on Winnipeg sidewalks
Winter is quickly disappearing, but the topic of snow clearing on sidewalks was discussed at a city committee Tuesday.
-
'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.
Regina
-
Sask. family frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists in province
A Saskatchewan family left for Alberta on Tuesday to seek medical care for their child, an eight-year-old boy who had been a patient at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon with a stomach ailment.
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
London
-
Committee backs downtown tower with 435 unit— none are affordable housing
A skyline-stretching high rise proposal breezed through the Planning and Environment Committee, but also reignited debate about requiring developers to designate some of their units for affordable housing.
-
Threat of demolition prompts action and apology from developer
A day after CTV News London reported on five derelict buildings slated for demolition by city hall, the owner of three of the houses has stepped forward.
-
Man and woman charged in relation to Base Line Road West homicide
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls
A 61-year-old from West Nipissing has died as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
-
Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.