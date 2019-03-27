Residents of a home in Vancouver’s South Cambie neighbourhood were surprised to find heavily armed police on their door step Wednesday.

"I was in my room and suddenly the police knocked (on) the door," Sergio Bajo told CTV News after the incident was over.

Police were responding to a 911 call about the sound of a gunshot coming from a home on Cambie Street near West 27th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

"Many police resources have been deployed, including the Emergency Response Team and negotiators," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

Bajo said he had headphones on, so he didn’t hear the officers outside. "The police don’t tell me anything. Just (asked) me my name, my age, I don’t know just a lot of questions," Bajo explained.

The home in question is an Airbnb, the tenants told CTV News, and there are about 10 of them staying there.

At one point a man was seen walking in the area in hand cuffs, but he was later released.

Bajo, who is from Mexico, told CTV News, "it’s really scary. Well in Mexico there [are] lots of guns but here in Canada, it’s alarming."

Officers searched the home and surrounding areas but came up empty handed. In a statement, Doucette said "there was no evidence that anyone was injured or that shots were fired."

Cambie Street reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in both directions.