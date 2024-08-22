VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Telescopes, other equipment stolen from B.C. observatory during break-in

    (Credit: Okanagan Observatory) (Credit: Okanagan Observatory)
    Share

    Authorities are hoping to recover thousands of dollars' worth of telescopes and other equipment following a break-in at an observatory in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.

    Kelowna RCMP said thieves broke into a storage unit at the Okanagan Observatory – located on a gated property near the Big White Ski Resort – in the early morning hours Wednesday.

    They made off with approximately $11,000 in equipment, including five telescopes and an articulating eyepiece used to position a telescope for people in wheelchairs.

    "These are critical pieces of equipment for the operation of the observatory and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them," Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

    Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into a C-Can storage unit on the property, but authorities have not shared images of the individuals with the public.

    Kelowna RCMP asked anyone with information on the theft – or dash-cam video captured on Highway 33 between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday – to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300.

    Individuals can also call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News