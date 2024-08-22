Telescopes, other equipment stolen from B.C. observatory during break-in

Authorities are hoping to recover thousands of dollars' worth of telescopes and other equipment following a break-in at an observatory in B.C.'s Okanagan this week.

Kelowna RCMP said thieves broke into a storage unit at the Okanagan Observatory – located on a gated property near the Big White Ski Resort – in the early morning hours Wednesday.

They made off with approximately $11,000 in equipment, including five telescopes and an articulating eyepiece used to position a telescope for people in wheelchairs.

"These are critical pieces of equipment for the operation of the observatory and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating them," Sgt. Laura Pollock of the Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into a C-Can storage unit on the property, but authorities have not shared images of the individuals with the public.

Kelowna RCMP asked anyone with information on the theft – or dash-cam video captured on Highway 33 between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday – to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300.

Individuals can also call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.