Teenager killed after ATV overturned on B.C. forest service road

Police are investigating an ATV incident that killed a 15-year-old boy in B.C.’s Interior over the weekend.

The fatal accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the Darlington Creek Forest Service road outside Barriere, according to Mounties.

The teenager was driving the ATV with a passenger when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, police said.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and bystanders, he succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger suffered injuries police described as minor.

“This tragic event has had a significant impact on all communities surrounding Barriere,” said Cpl. Kyle Camalush, in a news release issued Tuesday. “The Barriere RCMP wish to send our condolences to the families and friends of those involved during this difficult time.”

The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at (250) 672-9918.