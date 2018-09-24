

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a Surrey park that injured another teen over the weekend.

Mounties responded to reports of a stabbing in Unwin Park, located in the 13300 block of 68 Avenue, at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

Investigators later identified and arrested the suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

The accused's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because she is a minor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).