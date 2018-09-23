

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are reporting a teen stabbing incident that occurred Saturday evening at a sports-recreation park in Surrey.

Just after 6 p.m., police say a fight broke out among several youth at Unwin Park. A 17-year-old female sustained trauma consistent with being stabbed and has since been transferred to a hospital with non-threatening injuries, according a police statement.

The investigation is in the early stages, but police believe the incident was "targeted" and involves several parties known to each other. The park is a popular for basketball, baseball, soccer and cricket.

The Surrey RCMP's general investigative unit has assumed conduct of the investigation. Anyone with information about the altercation is encouraged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.