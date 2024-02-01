VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Teen charged with assault after stabbings in Surrey and Delta, RCMP say

    A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
    A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of stabbings in Surrey and Delta last month, according to Mounties.

    Surrey RCMP said the first stabbing took place in the 12200 block of 84 Avenue on Jan. 16, when a woman was stabbed by an unknown man.

    One week later, on Jan. 23, the Delta Police Department responded to a report a woman had been stabbed by an unknown man in the 8100 block of 120 Street.

    "In both incidents, the victims suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release Thursday. "Surrey RCMP and Delta Police Department investigators identified the suspect as a 17-year-old youth who is now charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm."

    The youth has been remanded in custody.

    "As the accused is a young person and the investigation is before the courts, no further information will be shared," Sangha added.

     

     

     

