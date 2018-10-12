

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a tire-slashing spree that damaged more than 100 cars in Burnaby and New Westminster earlier this week.

Authorities said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects were arrested without incident and are facing mischief charges.

It's unclear where the youths are from, but Burnaby Mounties said the Coquitlam and Maple Ridge detachments helped bring the boys into custody.

The shocking act of mass vandalism was discovered Monday morning, when the drivers of at least 105 vehicles woke up to find their tires deliberately damaged.

The incident left some victims stranded, as many auto shops were closed for the Thanksgiving long weekend.