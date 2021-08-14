VANCOUVER -- With the new school year set to begin in just over three weeks and the Delta variant fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, a group of parents and teachers rallied Saturday to call on the provincial government to introduce stronger safety practices in schools.

“We see a new variant of the disease going around which is far more infectious and is going after younger and younger people,” said Mike McCulloch, the parent of a seven-year-old.

The province reported 717 new cases on Friday. It was the third straight day with more than 500 cases as the fourth wave of the coronavirus appears to be just ramping up in B.C.

The most recent back-to-school guidance from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, released back in June before cases began to soar again, anticipates schools reopening under near-normal conditions.

“It’s very crowded and kids are not able to distance. They’re breathing the same air for several hours a day,” said Jennifer Heighton, a teacher who helped organize the rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday.

“We don’t think that removing the safety measures is prudent at this time.”

Although many high school students have had one shot, and some are even fully vaccinated, COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for younger kids, and that has many parents calling for mask mandates to start the upcoming school year.

“We’re being told that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said McCulloch. “Well, our children make up a pretty good portion of that group.”

Many doctors are also calling for kids to wear face coverings when they return to class.

“There’s going to be outbreak after outbreak in schools once it opens,” said family physician Dr. Amy Tan, who is also a clinical associate professor at UBC Medicine.

“We need to be putting in mask mandates.”

As case numbers continue to climb, the province is expected to introduce an updated back-to-school plan next week.