VANCOUVER -- Richmond RCMP say that a teenager was the victim of a targeted shooting on Tuesday night.

In a news statement, police say that around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 they responded to a report of a person being shot near Jones Road and No. 3 Road.

“Police arrived in the area and found the 19-year-old victim bleeding from what appeared to be a gun-shot injury,” reads the Richmond RCMP statement.

The victim is expected to survive and recover from the injury, and has been released from hospital, say police.

RCMP allege the shooting was targeted, but did not say whether they believe it’s gang related.

“Through the course of the investigation, we have learned that the shooting was targeted, and suspects have been identified,” said Const. Kenneth Lau in the news release.

“Therefore, there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Richmond RCMP say their Watch General Investigative Services unit assisted with the investigation as did the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit. Since then the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous. Callers can quote file number 2020-35460.