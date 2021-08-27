VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a dog that was inside an SUV when it was stolen from a parking lot in the city on Thursday.

The dog - an 11-year-old husky mix named Kali - was inside the white Subaru Forester when it was stolen from the Burquitlam Plaza at 552 Clarke Rd. in Coquitlam between 12:30 and 1 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

Neither the dog nor the vehicle have been located, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-23610.

The SUV has the B.C. licence plate 326MFM, police said. They also provided a photo of Kali and a photo of the type of vehicle that was stolen.