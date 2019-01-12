

CTV Vancouver





A fire at a towing business in Surrey is believed to have been deliberately set, according to fire officials.

Flames broke out at H & R Towing on 124 Street and 83A Avenue just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Nearly two dozen firefighters and seven fire trucks responded to the blaze.

The owner told CTV News his motion detector alarm was triggered before the fire started.

Fire officials are calling the blaze suspicious because of something found at the scene, but would not elaborate.

"There was some small explosions at the beginning. We don't' know what it was but they dissipated. The building's going to be a complete loss," said Battalion Chief Andy George

No one was hurt but the property sustained severe damage.

Fire crews managed to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Police remained on scene while the investigation continues.