A series of complaints about a suspicious man asking to see property listings alone with female realtors has prompted two warnings from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

"He’ll attempt to set up showings or tours and will insist that the Realtor come alone," reads a new bulletin to members. "If the Realtor refuses to do so he’ll get angry."

The REGBV tells CTV News reports of the disturbing behaviour originated in the Tri-Cities and prompted an initial warning on April 12, but they’ve since had more complaints, including from New Westminster and Vancouver real estate agents.

They say many of the listings have been near SkyTrain stations and the suspect has been focused on private showings as well as open houses, angling to get a female realtor alone in the listing with him.

The bulletin describes the suspect as a soft-spoken man who's about 30 years old and goes by the name "Sean Z." or "Lee Chang."

Official are urging realtors to report suspicious behaviour to police, trust their instincts, and document client descriptions and licence plate numbers. They are also urged never to show listings alone.

"Notify someone in your office or a friend that you’ll call every hour on the hour. If you don’t call, they should notify police," concludes the warning bulletin.