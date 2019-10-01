VANCOUVER - The suspended sergeant-at-arms of the B.C. legislature has submitted his resignation.

Gary Lenz was suspended from his high-ranking position in November 2018 following allegations of questionable purchases and inappropriate workplace vacations that were leveled by the Office of the Speaker, Darryl Plecas.

Lenz was accused of misspending alongside the legislature clerk, Craig James, who has already resigned.

Lenz has denied any wrongdoing for months.

Back in May, retired Supreme Court Justice Beverly McLaughlin released a report on the allegations, and did not find Lenz had committed any misconduct. At the time, the sergeant-at-arms said he was vindicated by the findings and that he hoped to return to work.

“There continues to be an opportunity to move in a positive direction and I look forward to resuming my services to the people of British Columbia at the earliest convenience,” said Lenz on May 16.

The decision comes as the public awaits the results of an independent investigation requested by Plecas’s office. CTV News has learned through a source that Lenz has seen the findings of that probe.

There is also still an ongoing RCMP investigation into allegations at the legislature.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.