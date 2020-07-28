VANCOUVER -- The Burnaby Fire Department says a major police and hazmat team presence at an apartment building that started Monday afternoon was due to the discovery of a suspected drug lab in a suite.

The fire department confirms it was called to Halifax Street near Phillips Avenue, near Burnaby Mountain, to help with decontamination after the discovery of a possible meth lab, but referred all other questions to police.

Despite happening in Burnaby, it appears Vancouver police are leading the investigation.

Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department did not confirm information about the lab, only saying Vancouver officers were working with Burnaby RCMP and the Emergency Response Team to execute a warrant in Burnaby.

“This is an ongoing investigation with officers from Vancouver police and I am limited on what I can release. The warrant was executed and officers continue to gather information,” Roed told CTV News in an email Tuesday morning.

A specialized robot was sent into one of the Montecito Towers apartment buildings Monday evening, and officers with the ERT were seen in the area.

At one point, a drone, that appeared to be piloted by police, was being flown near some upper suites.

Neighbours indicated to CTV News that the investigation was believed to be centred on a suite on the 10th floor. The building was not evacuated.

Vancouver police remained on scene Tuesday morning.