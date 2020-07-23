VANCOUVER -- Officers from the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit have arrested a U.S. citizen and seized nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine they allege the man was trafficking across the border.

The man, Zachary Marcus Scott Hecock, was seen crossing the U.S.-Canada border illegally on an ATV Monday near Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford, Mounties said in a news release.

Police said they were alerted about the irregular crossing by B.C. residents who witnessed it.

Officers from the RCMP Border Integrity Enforcement Team, the Abbotsford Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol all responded to the area. Hecock was arrested in a blueberry field and police seized the ATV, a trailer and duffle bags full of methamphetamine - 198 kilograms of the drug in total, according to the RCMP.

Hecock has been charged with importation and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, police said. They added that a "co-conspirator" has also been identified, but remains at large. Police did not name the co-conspirator.

Hecock remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on July 28.