Surrey RCMP have shut down a drug lab they say is associated with ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflicts.

“At this time, our investigation has shown that this clandestine lab is linked to a gang known as The Brothers Keeper,” said Inspector Mike Hall. “This group is known for drug trafficking, and is associated to violent criminal activity in the Lower Mainland.”

Officers with the detachment's drug section executed a search warrant on a home in the 16300 block of 14A avenue on Aug. 6. Two men were arrested, but have been released while police continue their investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

Officers seized more than 100,000 fake OxyContin and Percocet pills, along with cocaine, fake heroin and what is suspected to be crystal meth.

Fentanyl was also discovered in the drugs during early testing, police said.

Three pill presses were also seized. Two of those presses each have the capability to produce up to 16,000 pills per hour.

“The public safety risks associated with these type of large-scale illicit drug operations cannot be understated,” said Sgt. Derek Westwick. “Clandestine labs pose a significant risk of contamination due to the volume of toxic and hazardous chemicals being handled by untrained individuals."

Seven semi-automatic rifles recovered in the operation have been processed and RCMP are investigating to see if they’re linked to any shootings.