

CTV Vancouver





Transit police are asking for help to identify a suspect in an alleged assault on two teenagers on a SkyTrain.

Police say a man allegedly punched two teens on Thursday, Oct. 4 at about 12:15 p.m. onboard a train as it travelled from Moody Centre Station to Coquitlam Central Station.

“The suspect became enraged when he believed the two victims, 14- and 16-year-old boys, had been staring at him,” police said in a statement.

One teen suffered a bruised eye while another teen’s head hit the wall of the SkyTrain.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a slender build, black hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a black and grey hoodie, grey pants, runners and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or anyone who witnessed it to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text the agency at 87-77-77.