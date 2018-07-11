

CTV Vancouver





New details are emerging about a 27-year-old man accused of pushing a woman dangerously close to the tracks at a New Westminster SkyTrain station earlier this year.

Matthew Chris Limowski made his first court appearance Wednesday, more than three months after a security camera captured what Transit Police called an "unprovoked assault" on a 42-year-old woman rushing to board a train.

According to investigators, the woman accidentally bumped into the suspect as she hurried towards the closing doors. The victim and suspect are then seen speaking to each other on the platform. As the woman turns away, the man then comes back around the corner and throws his coffee at her back. When she turns to confront him, he pushes her to the ground.

The woman is seen falling backwards and hitting her head on the platform. Luckily, she suffered only minor injuries to her back and neck.

Investigators released the video in early May in hopes that the public could help identify the suspect. They announced they had made an arrest in mid-May, but did not name the suspect at the time.

Limowski does have a history with the courts, CTV News has learned. Online records show files dating as far back as 2010, including convictions for assaulting a peace officer, theft under $5,000 and other offences.

He is set to appear in a separate trial next week in Port Coquitlam in connection with a theft charge.

He did not have a lawyer Wednesday and is set to return to court on July 25 for the SkyTrain case.

The allegations against Limowski have not been proven in court.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber