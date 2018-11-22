

David Molko, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured a 36-year-old homeless man who friends and neighbours describe as kind, generous, and a fixture of the West End community.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. Wednesday from the man, who’s been widely identified with the first name Mikey, saying he’d been in an altercation near Davie and Burrard Streets, and needed help.

“There (were) some physical wounds…” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette, “…where he actually got into the ambulance, and his condition deteriorated.”

Those who work at the Fountainhead Pub on Davie Street say Mikey has lived on the patch of sidewalk outside the community garden for years with his dogs, and the neighbourhood has been shaken by the attack.

James “Boo” Bullock, who told CTV News he’s Mikey’s brother, said while Mikey lived on the street, he did nothing but try to help others.

“When I had no food or anything like that, that guy would take things that (he’d been given from others), and give it out to people,” Bullock said.

Doucette said while investigators haven’t identified a motive, they’re looking for a single suspect, and want anyone who witnessed the altercation or may have surveillance or dashcam video to come forward.

Bullock said he didn’t have an update on Mikey’s condition on Thursday, other than it was serious and he was still in the ICU. Doucette added police believe the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Mikey’s dogs, who Bullock says are named Rex and Roach, were taken to the Vancouver Animal Emergency Hospital, then to a city animal shelter, according to the City of Vancouver.

“Animal Services staff are caring for the dogs and are working with a Carnegie Outreach worker to provide updates to the owner,” the city said in a statement.

Bullock says he’s praying for his brother, who he says has been there for him through some of his darkest times. And he’s pleading for anyone with information to call police:

“I’m asking please…get these guys. Help me find out who the hell these guys are.”