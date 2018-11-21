

Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning altercation in Vancouver's West End.

The victim called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report the assault, which occurred near Davie and Burrard streets. First responders found the 36-year-old man a few minutes later, and he was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are searching the area for evidence.

Anyone who witnessed a disturbance in the area around that time is asked to contact the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.