VANCOUVER -- Police are looking for a suspect with white hair and yellow teeth after someone allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl in South Vancouver on Tuesday.

Authorities said the child was walking home from school in the area of East 50th Avenue and Fraser Street when she was approached by a man in a red minivan.

The stranger allegedly asked if she would leave with him, prompting the girl to run back to school and report the incident to staff. Police said they believe she's a student at John Henderson Elementary School.

"This young girl absolutely did the right thing by not engaging with the man and then getting to a place of safety," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

"We commend her for her bravery as this was a terrifying situation."

The suspect is described as a 5'10" tall white man in his mid-50s who has a pale complexion, a medium build, white hair, facial hair and yellow teeth. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Authorities have also released two images of a red minivan that they describe as a "possible suspect vehicle." The vehicle has tinted windows and a red work ladder on the roof.

"The van is believed to have been in the area close to the time of the offence and police are looking to speak to the driver," the Vancouver Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the van or incident is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-0603, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.