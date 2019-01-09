

CTV Vancouver





Almost seven months after a stabbing at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, police have managed to track down and arrest a suspect thousands of kilometres away.

Toronto police apprehended 29-year-old Malcom Drydgen in Mississauga, Ont. on Monday, and authorities said they're working on having him returned to Surrey for trial.

Drydgen was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing back in September, when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The victim was attacked inside the Sheraton on the morning of June 14, triggering a massive police response around the popular Guildford-area hotel.

One witness told CTV News he heard a man screaming following a commotion outside his room. Another said she came down for breakfast to see blood all over the lobby, including at the check-in desk.