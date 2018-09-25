

CTV Vancouver





A man accused of stabbing a victim in the lobby of a Metro Vancouver hotel may have fled to Alberta, local Mounties say.

Malcolm Drygen, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident that occurred on June 14 in Surrey, B.C.

Few details on the stabbing have been provided by police, but a hotel guest said she'd come downstairs for breakfast and saw blood all over the lobby of the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Another guest said he'd heard a commotion outside his room, including a man screaming, "I'm bleeding, I'm bleeding."

Surrey RCMP said the victim was hospitalized for injuries from which he is still recovering. Mounties believe the attack was targeted and isolated.

More than three months later, the suspect has been publicly identified as Drygen, who is 5-8 and 170 pounds with a slender build. He has short black hair "with a receding hairline" and brown eyes.

They believe he's either in the Lower Mainland or in Alberta.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).