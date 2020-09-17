VANCOUVER -- A suspect has been arrested for arson-related offences in connection to a fire that destroyed a large part of New Westminster's waterfront pier.

New Westminster police said Thursday they do not believe the public is at risk and are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

The suspect has been released on several conditions, and he has not been named by police.

The major crime unit is still investigating the fire, and anticipates forwarding a report to Crown for consideration of charges.

“This investigation is continuing and we would still encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with our investigators," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

The destructive fire broke out Sunday night at the Westminster Pier Park, and officials said Wednesday the blaze could take weeks to fully extinguish.

