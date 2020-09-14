NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- A massive fire that broke out Sunday night has destroyed much of a park along New Westminster's waterfront.

New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services was called to the Westminster Pier Park shortly after 8 p.m. after reports of a brush fire.

“When the crews arrived we had fire underneath the wharf by the New Westminster 'W',” said Chief Tim Armstrong.

The blaze spread quickly, forcing crews to upgrade it to a four-alarm fire.

“Being that it’s an old creosote dock the fire spread rapidly to the west,” he explained.

Armstrong believes five to six acres have been destroyed between the SkyTrain bridge and the park’s concession stand.

He says accessing the fire was difficult.

"The big challenge is the toxic smoke that is created by the creosote pilings. We've got minimal access to it. Can't put crews on top of the structure and the fire’s actually burning underneath,” Armstrong told CTV News.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue’s fire boat was called in to assist, fighting the flames from the waterside.

Crews from Coquitlam and Delta were also brought in to help.

The fire chief believes the fire will be burning for days.

“We’re going to have to bring in barges and heavy equipment to gain access,” Armstrong told CTV News.

No one was hurt and none of the surrounding businesses are at risk.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the downtown area.

“Close your windows. We already had a smoke advisory before this happened with the wildfires and smoke coming from Washington state. This smoke is highly toxic, so you don’t want to be breathing it in,” said Armstrong.

He says they’re doing everything they can to save the city’s crown jewel.

New Westminster’s mayor says it's a huge loss to the community.

“Devastating fire in pier park this evening. Just spoke to our fire chief. We are receiving assistance from fire departments across the region. The fire is being contained to the old part of the pier, but it is likely the old pier of the park will be completely destroyed,” tweeted Mayor Jonathan Cote.

Front Street has been shut down as crews work on putting out hot spots.

Service on part of the Expo Line of SkyTrain was suspended Sunday night due to the smoke.

It has since returned to full operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.