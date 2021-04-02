VANCOUVER -- Pier Park in New Westminster has reopened six months after a massive fire tore through it.

People were already checking out the space Friday morning with kids in tow, enjoying a brand new playground.

There are also new pedestrian walkways installed.

The park was significantly damaged last September in a pier fire that burned for 12 days.

The blaze destroyed the giant W statue in the park, among other things.

A man was charged with arson-related offences in connection to the fire.