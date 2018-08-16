

A man wanted in connection with a fatal collision in Toronto is believed to be in the Vancouver area, local police said Thursday.

According to authorities in Toronto, a 71-year-old man riding a motorcycle in the city's east end Friday night was struck and killed by a black Dodge Challenger.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the male driver of the Challenger fled on foot.

Since then, 29-year-old Marc Laurin has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, failing to stop after a collision and being unlawfully at large. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"He is believed to be violent and dangerous," the Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet Thursday. "If you see him, call 911 and do not approach."

Laurin is described as a 5-6 male with a medium build, short black hair and an unshaven face. He weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a dark blazer.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).