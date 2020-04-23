VANCOUVER -- New Westminster, B.C., police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have worn a disguise during a theft at a hospital.

The incident occurred late at night on April 14. Police say a woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s, entered the hospital then broke into a staff member's locker.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said it appears a woman dressed as a frontline health-care worker, sporting hospital scrubs as she targeted Royal Columbian Hospital.

Credit cards and cash were reported stolen.

"The person whose wallet was stolen is an intensive care unit nurse," Scott told CTV News Thursday.

"This is extremely disheartening. I mean, health-care staff are working around the clock with COVID-19. They're putting their lives out there for all of us, for our health."

He said it's sad that someone working so hard to help the public was targeted.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact New Westminster police.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa