VANCOUVER -- The BC Prosecution Service has approved first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal outside a restaurant in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood last weekend.

Vancouver police said in a news release Saturday that 51-year-old Francois Joseph Gauthier had been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization.

Gauthier remains in custody until his next court appearance, police said.

Police were called to Cardero's restaurant around 8:30 p.m. on April 17 for reports of shots fired. First responders found Dhaliwal at the scene and were unable to revive him.

