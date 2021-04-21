LANGLEY, B.C. -- Homicide investigators have been called to Langley, B.C., after a fatal shooting outside a popular recreation centre.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team said the shots rang out at the Langley Sportsplex at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The complex is popular with families and is home to three daycares and numerous kids programs.

Witnesses said a man was heading toward the gym when he was gunned down near the lobby. Staff tried to revive him, but it appears he died at the scene.

RCMP arrived a short time later and the building was placed under hold and secure protocols. Parents and other anxious families rushed to the complex when they heard the news.

“Luckily, none of the kids were hurt, but somebody's lying there dead. And you know, it could have been anybody. Right? It could have been any of these kids,” said Gary Wideman, as he waited for his three-year-old grandson to come out.

The pair were reunited about an hour later.

“It’s just the worst feeling, it's sickening. I'm still shaking. It's just so scary,” Wideman told CTV News.

The victim’s body was placed under a sheet and later covered with a forensics tent.

RCMP blocked off the complex and the surrounding parkade with police tape, and a forensic team was called in to look for evidence.

Kim Marlfeet has been coaching skating in the building for seven years.

“I had no private lessons this morning. So I feel extremely blessed, somebody is definitely watching over me,” she said.

“My team usually walks through this lobby right at the time that happened. So it's just unbelievable that we weren't in there.”

Marfleet says she’s shocked that the people responsible were so callous.

“I cannot believe that you would be so brazen to do this out in the open in the daytime,” she said.

A short time after the shooting, a burned out vehicle was reportedly found in Coquitlam.

Police have not confirmed whether it is tied to the shooting.

IHIT is expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.​

With files from Jordan Jiang