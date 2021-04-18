VANCOUVER -- A shooting outside of Cardero’s restaurant killed a man on Saturday evening and elicited a massive police presence in Coal Harbour.

Police say the shooting was targeted, and are referring to the incident as a murder.

CTV News Vancouver spoke to multiple witnesses.

“I heard 3 pops last night,” said Steve Sach who lives nearby, “wasn’t sure what was going on.”

“All of a sudden police came swarming the whole area, west Georgia all the way down to Denman Street and they blocked off all the area. There must have been at least 60 police cars last night,” said Sach.

In addition to police, at least five ambulances responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m.

Photos of the incident show what appeared to be a body under a tarp outside of Cardero’s restaurant.

Police confirm that one person died on scene.

“The victim was pronounced dead on scene after attempts of resuscitation failed by Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Cst. Tania Visintin.

Another person, was also found injured, Sach said.

“On the 500 block of Broughton they found another guy down over there,” said Sach.

“I’m not sure if he was shot or hit by something,” he said.

Other witnesses say the man was hit by a van, which could later be seen parked behind police tape. Drops of blood with paint circling it could be seen in front of the van.

There was also a man heard screaming “no” over and over again, said Angela Rodenburg, who recorded video of the incident from her hotel room at the Westin Bayshore.

“It was pretty blood curdling screaming, so it was pretty scary,” she said.

In CTV News video, taken after the incident, a distraught man, who was trying to get behind the police tape, could be seen being held back by police.

On Sunday morning Coal Harbour Quay remained taped off between Nicola and Cardero Streets. West Hastings between Nicola and Broughton streets was also taped off.

Police say they are investigating the incident, and that no arrests have been made. It is Vancouver’s fifth homicide of th year, they say.

“Although this shooting was targeted, we are very concerned about the potential impact on the public of an incident like this," reads Visintin’s statement.

"This happened in a busy spot on a nice evening and an innocent person could have gotten hurt."

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.