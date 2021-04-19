VANCOUVER -- Two days after a man was killed in a targeted shooting in Vancouver's Coal Harbour, police have identified the 31-year-old victim.

Officers responded to the shooting near Cardero's restaurant at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and said the man died at the scene.

The victim, later identified as Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal from Abbotsford, was known to police.

"We continue to believe this incident was a targeted killing and that Dhaliwal was the intended victim," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"While we don’t think there is an immediate risk to the public, it is always shocking and unnerving when gun violence takes place in such a busy, public place."

The shooting led to a massive police presence in the area and at least five ambulances responded.

On Sunday morning Coal Harbour Quay remained taped off between Nicola and Cardero streets. West Hastings between Nicola and Broughton streets was also blocked.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, and that no arrests have been made. It is Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.