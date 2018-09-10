

CTV Vancouver





As homicide investigators prepare to provide an update on the Marrisa Shen murder case, court records show a suspect has been arrested and charged in the shocking crime.

The records show one count of murder has been approved against Ibrahim Ali, a man who was born in 1990 and is being held in police custody.

Authorities haven't commented on the charge, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is planning to announce "significant developments" in the Shen case Monday morning at the B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey.

The offence date for the charge against Ali is July 18, 2017, the last day Shen was seen alive. The 13-year-old's body was discovered in Burnaby's Central Park in the early morning hours of July 19.

Shen's murder stunned the community and left the teenager's family and friends devastated. IHIT launched an intensive investigation that involved hundreds of tips from the public and hundreds of interviews.

More information is expected to be released at the homicide team's 10 a.m. news conference, which will be streamed live on the CTV Vancouver website.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Ali was born in 1980.