One year after the murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen shocked the Lower Mainland, police are still struggling to identify a suspect.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team marked the grim anniversary of Shen's slaying by providing an update on the case Wednesday in Burnaby's Central Park, where her body was discovered.

"So far, investigators have followed up on over 200 tips from the general public, reviewed over 1,000 hours of video and conducted over 600 interviews," Cpl. Frank Jang said.

But no one has been arrested and no charges have been laid. And despite having identified a number of persons of interest, investigators are not ready to call anyone a suspect in the murder.

Jang assured the public that police haven't given up, and are continuing to tirelessly pursue justice for Shen's loved ones.

"We don't just sit on our thumbs and do nothing. Our investigators have been working on this daily," he said.

"We want to provide those answers to the family, for one, and also to the community."

Police have not narrowed the timeline surrounding Shen's murder; there is still a roughly 5.5-hour gap between when she was last seen, and when her body was discovered.

Surveillance cameras recorded Shen leaving her family's home near the park around 6 p.m. on July 18, 2017, then entering a nearby Tim Hortons on McKay Avenue and Central Boulevard.

In the video, the young teenager, who was weeks away from starting high school, can be seen politely holding the door for a stranger as she enters.

She left the fast food restaurant about 90 minutes later, alone, and wasn't seen again until her body was found in the southeast side of Central Park at around 1:10 a.m. on July 19.

IHIT did release one previously unseen picture of Shen Wednesday, but had little new information to share about the circumstances of the teenager's seemingly random slaying. Investigators still have not commented on her cause of death, or whether she was the victim of a sexual assault.

"There's a number of reasons why we can't share that information with the public, and that really has to do with the prosecutorial end of things. So there is information we can't share at the moments, but we're hoping one day soon that we will," Jang said.

IHIT also shared an emotional message from the teenager's grieving relatives, who are pleading with the public to come forward if they have any information that might help police catch Shen's killer.

The family revealed that Shen was planning to travel to China to see friends before her life was cut tragically short.

"Those plans never came to pass as Marrisa was taken from us," they said.

"It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way. We were supposed to see her grow up, but instead we have been deprived of the joy of having her in our lives."

Earlier this year, investigators released a criminal profile outlining behaviours they believe the murderer may have exhibited after Shen's death.

It's possible the killer withdrew from social activities, missed work or scheduled appointments, attempted suicide or displayed suicidal gestures, and showed a keen interest in the media coverage of Shen's murder, according to police.

The person also may have increased or decreased their alcohol or drug use. If the killer lived near Central Park, profilers believe the individual might have uncharacteristically avoided the area after Shen was murdered.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call IHIT's tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. IHIT also maintains a website with all of the developments in the investigation.