Suspect charged in Downtown Eastside stabbing, Vancouver police say

VANCOUVER -

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a community centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last week.

Alexander Alvarez has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Vancouver police say.

The victim was allegedly stabbed multiple times outside the Carnegie Community Centre near Main and Hastings streets on Friday afternoon after a confrontation between two men.

“Although the incident was not immediately reported to police, offers began investigating after the victim showed up at hospital with several serious stab wounds,” says Sgt. Steve Addison, in a news release.

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect, who was arrested in the area later that day.

Police say the victim is now recovering from his injuries.