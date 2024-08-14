Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island

A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.

Cumberland resident Kaj Petersen is accused of using an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside.

He was arrested on Aug. 9 and was released after a court appearance, Comox Valley RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The charges against him have not been proven, and Mounties said their investigation remains ongoing.

Police first appealed for the public's help finding a suspect in the case last week, saying in a news release at the time that the attack happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The woman was in her car on Comox Lake Road, west of Cumberland, when a dark-coloured, four-door sedan with no front licence plate pulled up in front of her vehicle, according to police.

A man got out of the sedan, smashed her windshield with an axe and then returned to his vehicle and left, heading towards Comox Lake, police said.

They added that there were several other vehicles and campers parked along the road at the time, and asked witnesses or other victims to contact them at 250-338-1321.

Petersen's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Courtenay, according to online court records.