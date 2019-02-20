A 24-year-old man has been charged after a four-hour long, one-man crime spree in North Surrey.

Surrey RCMP allege Richard Orr is connected to all four bank robberies that took place in the city on Feb. 12.

Mounties say they first responded to a report of a bank robbery on 152 Street before 2 p.m.where a suspect allegedly threatened a bank employee and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Over the course of the next four hours, the suspect allegedly robbed two more banks, one on the 15100 block of 101 Avenue and another on 96 Avenue near 128 Street.

Orr, who is from Surrey, was arrested outside a bank on King George Boulevard near 104 Street, just before 6 p.m.He is now facing four counts of robbery.

Police say Orr remains in custody, but could not confirm if he was armed at any point of the crime spree, nor what evidence was gathered linking Orr to each robbery.