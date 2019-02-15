

CTV Vancouver





For the second time this month, Mounties are responding to a pellet gun shooting in Surrey that injured the same 12-year-old boy.

According to the RCMP, the latest incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in an alley between 184 and 185 streets and 67A and 68 avenues.

Police said the boy only sustained minor injuries.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after the same child was injured in a similar incident at Hillcrest Park.

The boy's mother confirmed to CTV News that he was the victim of the most recent attack and that he's "OK physically."

The child, whose identity CTV has agreed to hide due to safety concerns, was sledding at Hillcrest Park on Sunday, Feb. 3 when he suddenly found himself being shot at by two suspects believed to be young males.

"I turned right around and then got shot right in the eye and they're like two feet away from me…and then I just started running and running terrified," he said at the time.