Homicide investigators have been called to a housing complex in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood where a 60-year-old man was found fatally injured Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP said officers discovered the victim suffering "injuries consistent with foul play" after responding to a reported assault at a building near 105 Avenue and 133 Street around 2:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

On Monday, authorities said they're still working to determine a motive for the killing, but they don't think it's gang-related.

"Investigators do not believe this occurrence is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and was an isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the scene Monday morning, but has not released any further details.

One witness who saw the victim being taken away said the man appeared to have been stabbed in the stomach. He said he'd never seen any trouble at the man's unit.

"Never seen the police come to that suite at all," Craig Leitner told reporters. "They always seemed very friendly. Nice people. It was quite shocking in that respect."

The complex remains covered with police tape, and Mounties said they expect the scene to remain cordoned off for some time.

Anyone with information on the homicide can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Herbert Ramos