

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are warning the public after an unknown male allegedly assaulted and exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl near a high school in the South Newton area Thursday.

According to the RCMP, the victim was walking home from school in a wooded area between Goldstone Elementary and Sullivan Heights Secondary at around 3 p.m. when the suspect grabbed her from behind and tossed her to the ground before exposing his genitals.

The two schools are located in the area bordered by 144 and 146 streets and 64 and 61A avenues.

Police said they were notified about the attack about an hour later, adding that the victim was shaken but physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5'2" and 5'5" with a normal build. Investigators say he could be a teenager or in his early 20s.

He was wearing a black hoodie that was covering his head and black pants at the time of the alleged incident.

Police say the suspect was last seen running west through the school's parking lot towards 144 Street.

The Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit and Youth Unit are both working on the case.

Investigators are specifically looking for surveillance video taken in the area between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact authorities at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

In the meantime, Mounties are offering the following tips to help members of the community stay safe:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Don’t assist strangers.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.