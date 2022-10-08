Suspect arrested, police seek additional victims after CRAB Park 'stabbing spree'

Vancouver police say at least three people suffered serious injuries in what witnesses described as a "stabbing spree" in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.

The Vancouver Police Department said its officers were patrolling near the waterfront at 3 a.m. Saturday when two victims approached them after fleeing the violence in CRAB Park.

"Around that same time, a 911 caller from inside the park reported a man stabbing random people at the homeless encampment," the VPD said in a news release.

Police converged on the area and located a third victim. They also arrested a 42-year-old suspect as he attempted to flee the park.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched five ambulances to the park shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Three patients were taken to hospital, according to the spokesperson, who said EHS did not have information on the patients' condition.

The VPD said the victims had suffered "various serious injuries," including "stab wounds and punctured organs." Police described the victims as three men, one in his 30s, another in his 40s and a third who has not been identified.

"Police believe there may be additional victims who fled, and encourage anyone with injuries to seek medical help, then call police," the VPD said, adding that the suspect was arrested for attempted murder.

Located on the waterfront at the north end of Main Street, CRAB Park has been home to a tent city for more than a year.

Last November, the Vancouver Park Board sought an injunction to remove the encampment, but the B.C. Supreme Court denied the request.