VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect arrested in bear spray robbery at Surrey grocery store, RCMP say

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A suspect involved in a bear spray robbery at a South Surrey grocery store last month has now been arrested, according to Mounties.

    Surrey RCMP said the suspect had attempted to walk out of a store with unpaid groceries in the 1600 block of 152 Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

    When confronted by staff members, the suspect allegedly deployed bear spray and then fled the scene.

    On Thursday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for robbery and assault with a weapon.

    Mounties said he has been released with several conditions, including that he is not permitted to possess any weapons, including bear spray, and cannot visit the related grocery store chain in B.C.

    He is set to appear in court at a later date.

    "We thank the witnesses that provided evidence which assisted the investigators in identifying the suspect," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release Thursday. "We are committed to public safety and our ongoing retail theft strategy is geared toward reducing thefts in our local stores."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News