Suspect arrested in bear spray robbery at Surrey grocery store, RCMP say
A suspect involved in a bear spray robbery at a South Surrey grocery store last month has now been arrested, according to Mounties.
Surrey RCMP said the suspect had attempted to walk out of a store with unpaid groceries in the 1600 block of 152 Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.
When confronted by staff members, the suspect allegedly deployed bear spray and then fled the scene.
On Thursday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for robbery and assault with a weapon.
Mounties said he has been released with several conditions, including that he is not permitted to possess any weapons, including bear spray, and cannot visit the related grocery store chain in B.C.
He is set to appear in court at a later date.
"We thank the witnesses that provided evidence which assisted the investigators in identifying the suspect," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release Thursday. "We are committed to public safety and our ongoing retail theft strategy is geared toward reducing thefts in our local stores."
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
WATCH Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
North Korean leader Kim calls for war readiness while inspecting construction of warships
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships at an eastern shipyard, calling such projects crucial to the country's war preparations, state media said Friday.
