Suspect arrested in bear spray robbery at Surrey grocery store, RCMP say

A suspect involved in a bear spray robbery at a South Surrey grocery store last month has now been arrested, according to Mounties.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect had attempted to walk out of a store with unpaid groceries in the 1600 block of 152 Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

When confronted by staff members, the suspect allegedly deployed bear spray and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for robbery and assault with a weapon.

Mounties said he has been released with several conditions, including that he is not permitted to possess any weapons, including bear spray, and cannot visit the related grocery store chain in B.C.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.

"We thank the witnesses that provided evidence which assisted the investigators in identifying the suspect," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release Thursday. "We are committed to public safety and our ongoing retail theft strategy is geared toward reducing thefts in our local stores."