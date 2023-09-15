Suspect arrested after 3 people allegedly assaulted in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges against a suspect who allegedly attacked multiple people in Vancouver's Fairview and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on Thursday.

Authorities said the first incident happened on a bus near Broadway and Granville Street, where a man allegedly started yelling at a fellow passenger then struck her on the leg with a chain.

Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said the other two assaults were reported later near Broadway and Maple Street.

"The suspect allegedly was approaching women in the area and was yelling at them," Visintin told CTV News in an email. "The suspect also threatened to hit another man if he didn't move out of his way."

Yet another person was allegedly threatened with a "large piece of concrete" before officers arrested a suspect.

Authorities said they expect to recommend charges, but did not specify what those might be.