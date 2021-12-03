Surrey traffic: Multi-jurisdictional police incident leads to road closure
A police incident in Surrey had a road closed on Dec. 3, 2021.
Vancouver
A multi-jurisdictional police incident has 156 Street and 104a Avenue closed to pedestrians and traffic in the Guildford area in Surrey.
A damaged unmarked police cruiser and two other damaged vehicles can be seen.
Surrey RCMP, Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department are also on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
