Surrey South byelection set for Sept. 10

The B.C. government has called a byelection for the Surrey South seat left vacant this spring when former Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux was appointed Canada's chief accessibility officer.

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Longtime Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko is running to succeed Cadieux for the Liberals. She announced her candidacy in early May, shortly after the seat opened up.

She took an unpaid leave of absence from the Mounties to focus on her campaign.

Community organizer Pauline Greaves will contest the seat for the governing BC NDP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates