VANCOUVER -- A judge is scheduled to sentence a gang leader today on a charge related to shootings in 2007 that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Jamie Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

The 55-year-old man also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Crown and defence lawyers submitted a joint sentencing recommendation to Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

Bacon's lawyer has said if the sentencing submission is accepted, his client is looking at an additional five to six years in prison after time served is taken into account.

Last month, court heard in an agreed statement of facts at Bacon's sentencing hearing that the killings were carried out to advance the drug trafficking business of a criminal gang known as the Red Scorpions.